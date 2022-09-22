The Holiday of Lights is an annual tradition on Koop Drive, and we are proud to bring it back to its full glory this year! Fun for children and families, Holiday of Lights is free and open to the public Friday and Saturday, December 2,3,9 and 10, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Sing along with carolers, visit with Santa, ride the kiddie rides, and enjoy fare from our local food truck vendors. Those interested can also visit the Children’s Museum for more holiday fun!